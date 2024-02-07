Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Saint Louis 8-14, La Salle 11-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Louis is 9-1 against the Explorers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Tom Gola Arena. Saint Louis is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Saint Louis on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Rams by a score of 67-65.

Meanwhile, La Salle pushed their score all the way to 82 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. La Salle was up 64-52 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

La Salle's loss came about despite a quality game from Jhamir Brickus, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 8 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Rokas Jocius, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

The Billikens have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Explorers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 11-11.

Saint Louis beat the Explorers 84-71 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.