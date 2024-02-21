Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: St. Bona. 16-9, La Salle 12-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the St. Bona. Bonnies are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 21st at Tom Gola Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

La Salle had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They pulled ahead with a 82-81 photo finish over the Minutemen. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for La Salle considering their 56-point performance the contest before.

La Salle's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jhamir Brickus led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six assists and two steals. Brickus didn't help La Salle's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the matchup between St. Bona. and the Wildcats on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Bonnies escaped with a win against the Wildcats by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. The score was all tied up 34-34 at the break, but St. Bona. was the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Charles Pride, who scored 15 points along with five steals. Pride didn't help St. Bona.'s cause all that much against the Rams on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Yann Farell was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Explorers' win ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 12-14. As for the Bonnies, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season.

La Salle was able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 76-70. Will La Salle repeat their success, or do the Bonnies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.