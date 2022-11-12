Who's Playing

Wagner @ La Salle

Current Records: Wagner 1-0; La Salle 0-1

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are on the road again on Saturday and play against the La Salle Explorers at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Tom Gola Arena. The Seahawks should still be riding high after a win, while La Salle will be looking to regain their footing.

Wagner came out on top in a nail-biter against the Temple Owls on Monday, sneaking past 76-73.

Meanwhile, the game between La Salle and the Villanova Wildcats on Monday was not a total blowout, but with La Salle falling 81-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Khalil Brantley wasn't much of a difference maker for La Salle; Brantley played for 29 minutes with.

Wagner's victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Explorers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Seahawks enter the contest with only 12.5 turnovers per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, La Salle is 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

La Salle won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.