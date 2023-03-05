Who's Playing
American @ Lafayette
Regular Season Records: American 17-14; Lafayette 10-22
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the American Eagles are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 5 at Kirby Sports Center in the third round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Lafayette will be hoping to build upon the 70-59 win they picked up against the Eagles when they previously played in January.
The Leopards were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Thursday, winning 71-64. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Rivera, who had 24 points, and forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 14 points along with nine boards. O'Boyle had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, American earned some more postseason success in their game on Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Navy Midshipmen by the margin of a single free throw, 52-51. American's forward Johnny O'Neil was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks.
Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Lafayette have won ten out of their last 15 games against American.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 59
- Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 79
- Feb 27, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. American 86
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lafayette 90 vs. American 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lafayette 62 vs. American 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. American 65
- Jan 18, 2017 - American 71 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 20, 2016 - American 81 vs. Lafayette 73