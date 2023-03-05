Who's Playing

American @ Lafayette

Regular Season Records: American 17-14; Lafayette 10-22

The Lafayette Leopards will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the American Eagles are set to clash at 4 p.m. ET March 5 at Kirby Sports Center in the third round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Lafayette will be hoping to build upon the 70-59 win they picked up against the Eagles when they previously played in January.

The Leopards were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Thursday, winning 71-64. Lafayette can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Rivera, who had 24 points, and forward Leo O'Boyle, who had 14 points along with nine boards. O'Boyle had some trouble finding his footing against the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, American earned some more postseason success in their game on Thursday. They escaped with a win against the Navy Midshipmen by the margin of a single free throw, 52-51. American's forward Johnny O'Neil was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Lafayette is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.7 on average. American's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Lafayette have won ten out of their last 15 games against American.