Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ Lamar

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7; Lamar 5-13

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the Lamar Cardinals are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Montagne Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December of 2021, where Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.

The Islanders had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Privateers on Saturday, taking their game 97-79.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Lamar and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Lamar falling 81-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's victory brought them up to 10-7 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to 5-13. The Islanders are 5-5 after wins this year, and Lamar is 3-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center -- Beaumont, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Islanders are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi both have six wins in their last 12 games.