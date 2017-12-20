LaVar Ball plans to launch his own basketball league for high school graduates

If you're a nationally ranked basketball recruit and you'd rather get paid to play than go to college, LaVar Ball might have an answer for you.

As ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Wednesday, Ball is planning to offer high school graduates as much as $10,000 a month to play in his prospective Junior Basketball League, fully funded by his Big Baller Brand.

In the wake of another NBA dad explaining why he would never want to be like the outspoken CEO of Big Baller Brand, Ball is apparently "looking for 80 players to fill 10 teams that will seek to play at NBA arenas in Los Angeles, Dallas, Brooklyn and Atlanta," per Rovell. And all of those players figure to be nationally ranked high school basketball prospects who simply don't want to attend college before becoming NBA Draft eligible.

Ball's Junior Basketball Association, which he says is fully funded by his Big Baller Brand, plans to pay the lowest-ranked player a salary of $3,000 a month and the best player $10,000 a month, Ball said. "Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball told ESPN. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts, and we're going to pay them because someone has to pay these kids."

The NBA, of course, requires that players either be 19 years old or have completed one year of college before entering the NBA Draft. So Ball's intention, it seems, is to offer high school products an alternative to college on the way to the NBA, albeit one with overt ties to Big Baller Brand, the apparel company that LaVar built amid his trademark sensationalist remarks -- all players in the prospective league, Rovell reports, would be forbidden from wearing anything other than BBB shoes or apparel.

Ball did not initially promise any league involvement by his sons, two of whom -- LiAngelo and LaMelo -- just signed with Lithuanian pro basketball club Prienu Vytautas, but one of them plays a role in the league's marketing, as Rovell reports: