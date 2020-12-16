The LIU Sharks will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in NEC play at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the William Pitt Center. This is the first of two games in a row between the two conference foes as Long Island makes its season debut with Sacred Heart entering at 1-0. The Sharks have won seven of the last 10 in the head-to-head series and covered the spread in five of the last eight against Sacred Heart.

However, the Pioneers have won and covered in two of the last three and are coming off a 20-win season. This time around, the Sharks are three-point favorites with the over-under for total points at 151 in the latest LIU vs. Sacred Heart odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any Sacred Heart vs. LIU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on LIU vs. Sacred Heart.

LIU vs. Sacred Heart spread: LIU -3

LIU vs. Sacred Heart over-under: 151 points

LIU vs. Sacred Heart money line: LIU -160, Sacred Heart +140

What you need to know about LIU



LIU head coach Derek Kellogg will begin his fourth season at the helm on Wednesday and the Sharks are 49-51 in his first three seasons. He's 3-3 head-to-head against Sacred Heart in his career and he has three of his top four scorers from last season back in 2020-21.

Ty Flowers (14.3 ppg), Jermaine Jackson (11.6 ppg) and Virshon Cotton (8.6 ppg) are all back, giving the Sharks scoring in the frontcourt and the backcourt. Flowers is a UMass transfer who had 14 double-doubles last season and he'll be anxious for redemption after Sacred Heart held him to 9-of-22 shooting in two games last season.

What you need to know about Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart won 20 games in 2019-20 for the first time since the program became Division I in 1999 in head coach Anthony Latina's seventh season at the helm. Star forward E.J. Anosike has transferred to Tennessee, but guard Aaron Clarke is back after playing a major role in each of his first two seasons.

Clarke averaged 11.3 points and 2.7 assists per game last season and had 17 points, four assists and three steals in a season-opening loss to Rutgers on Nov. 25. Mike Sixsmith (11) and Matas Spokas (10) both got to double-figures in scoring off the bench in the defeat as well.

How to make LIU vs. Sacred Heart picks

The model has simulated LIU vs. Sacred Heart 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well nearly 70 percent of simulations.

So who wins LIU vs. Sacred Heart? And which side of the spread is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations?