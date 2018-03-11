LOOK: Providence coach Ed Cooley ripped his pants during the Big East championship

Providence coach Ed Cooley ripped his britches during the Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday night. Given the gravity of the game and the back-and-forth nature of what turned out to be an overtime thriller, Cooley decided there was no time for a quick change.

So he made due by covering up best he could with some spare Gatorade towels.

Providence Coach Ed Cooley is so into the Big East title game that he ripped his pants. pic.twitter.com/EX0oKmWhYL — Tom Jolly (@TomJolly) March 11, 2018

Cooley's a naturally animated coach, so splitting his pants seems like it was an inevitability -- especially when the stakes were as high as they were on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Cooley though, his Friars fell just shy of a Big East title, falling to Villanova 76-66. At least that means he won't have to cut down the nets and have everyone see his split pants at the Garden.