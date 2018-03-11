LOOK: Providence coach Ed Cooley ripped his pants during the Big East championship
Cooley stayed on the bench but had to cover up using towels after his pants split
Providence coach Ed Cooley ripped his britches during the Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday night. Given the gravity of the game and the back-and-forth nature of what turned out to be an overtime thriller, Cooley decided there was no time for a quick change.
So he made due by covering up best he could with some spare Gatorade towels.
Cooley's a naturally animated coach, so splitting his pants seems like it was an inevitability -- especially when the stakes were as high as they were on Saturday.
Unfortunately for Cooley though, his Friars fell just shy of a Big East title, falling to Villanova 76-66. At least that means he won't have to cut down the nets and have everyone see his split pants at the Garden.
-
Big East Tournament: Bracket, scores
Providence beat Villanova earlier this season
-
Follow along live with ACC Tournament
Virginia and North Carolina will meet in the ACC tourney title game
-
SEC Tournament 2018: How to watch
Tennessee, the highest remaining seed, will face Kentucky in the SEC final
-
How to watch ACC Tournament finals
North Carolina, the defending NCAA champion but a No. 6 seed in Brooklyn, upended Duke
-
SEC Tournament:: UK bs. UT in final
It's Kentucky vs. Tennessee in the SEC Tournament finals
-
Follow live coverage of Pac-12 tourney
Arizona and USC will meet in the Pac-12 finals