LOOK: Zion Williamson seemed to almost pop a basketball during Duke's comeback vs. Louisville

The Legend of Zion Williamson continues. The 2019 NBA Draft's consensus No. 1 pick out of Duke has done nothing but astound people so far this season between his monstrous dunks, his thunderous blocks and his basketball intelligence. Duke came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Louisville on Tuesday, with Williamson notching 27 points and 12 boards.

However, Williamson's most bizarre moment came when he was wrestling for a ball against the Cardinals, and he appeared to push the ball in by sheer strength.

With the angle Williamson is grabbing this ball at, he shouldn't be able to do that. That's a look of sheer terror on the face of Louisville star Jordan Nwora. The moral of the story, of course, is don't make Williamson angry, but social media had some fun with the sheer size disparity.

“Cmon Zion! Gimme the ball it’s MINE!



MOM ZION WONT GIMME THE BALL!” pic.twitter.com/8TI5n9EGVb — Zach Prosperi (@Zach_Prosperi) February 13, 2019

Our grandkids will not believe the things we tell them about Zion. — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 13, 2019

Zion so strong he could throw a cotton ball on the roof of Cameron Stadium — Smacked Panther (@ExtendoJohnson) February 13, 2019

At this point, Zion could do a Monstars-style dunk and I’d be like, “yeah that checks out.” pic.twitter.com/sVJIymXs4s — Justin Bolinger (@justinpbolinger) February 13, 2019

Williamson and Duke have won eight straight games, including a big win over No. 4 Virginia over the weekend. Next Wednesday, they'll take on archrival North Carolina as they try to continue their dominance. With only seven regular season games left, Duke is in the homestretch, so every game counts -- though at this point it would be difficult to imagine them not getting a No. 1 seed come March.