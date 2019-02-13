LOOK: Zion Williamson seemed to almost pop a basketball during Duke's comeback vs. Louisville
Williamson has been nothing short of a phenomenon this season
The Legend of Zion Williamson continues. The 2019 NBA Draft's consensus No. 1 pick out of Duke has done nothing but astound people so far this season between his monstrous dunks, his thunderous blocks and his basketball intelligence. Duke came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Louisville on Tuesday, with Williamson notching 27 points and 12 boards.
However, Williamson's most bizarre moment came when he was wrestling for a ball against the Cardinals, and he appeared to push the ball in by sheer strength.
With the angle Williamson is grabbing this ball at, he shouldn't be able to do that. That's a look of sheer terror on the face of Louisville star Jordan Nwora. The moral of the story, of course, is don't make Williamson angry, but social media had some fun with the sheer size disparity.
Williamson and Duke have won eight straight games, including a big win over No. 4 Virginia over the weekend. Next Wednesday, they'll take on archrival North Carolina as they try to continue their dominance. With only seven regular season games left, Duke is in the homestretch, so every game counts -- though at this point it would be difficult to imagine them not getting a No. 1 seed come March.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the Wednesday battle between Villanova and Providence...
-
Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the SEC showdown between Tennessee and South...
-
Kansas fears formal NCAA investigation
A reinstatement ruiling involving Silvio De Sousa may have opened a door for the NCAA into...
-
NC State in need of quality wins
The path to the NCAA Tournament is tricky for NC State, Indiana and Wofford
-
Bubble watch: Clemson faces Miami
We're tracking the bubble teams in action and the Tigers can't afford a loss at Miami
-
Breaking down Duke's crazy comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the controversial ending in LSU's win at Kent...