Who's Playing

App. State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: App. State 13-12; Louisiana-Monroe 11-14

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mountaineers and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the James Madison Dukes.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, falling 72-64.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Appalachian State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Appalachian State at 13-12 and Louisiana-Monroe at 11-14. The Mountaineers are 6-5 after losses this season, the Warhawks 7-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe have won five out of their last nine games against App. State.