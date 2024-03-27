Louisville has offered Charleston's Pat Kelsey the job to become its next basketball coach and the two sides are closing in on a deal to have him succeed Kenny Payne, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Louisville was in discussions Wednesday with Kelsey and Indiana State coach Josh Schertz, the two serious candidates for Louisville's opening. However, Schertz, whose Sycamores team is still playing in the NIT, decided he wasn't interested. which opened the door for Kelsey to take the job if he wants it after Louisville and Kelsey negotiate terms.

Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday that Kelsey and Louisville will come to terms "barring something unforeseen" -- a day after there were reports that New Mexico's Richard Pitino was a top Louisville target. However, at this juncture, the Cardinals have yet to officially made a hire, sources tell Norlander.

Kelsey has spent the last three seasons at Charleston, compiling a 74-27 record and guiding the Cougars to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances the past two seasons.

Kelsey, 48, started his college coaching career as an assistant at Wake Forest in 2004 and spent five seasons with the program before becoming the associate head coach at Xavier — his alma mater. Kelsey coached nine seasons at Winthrop and compiled a 186-95 record at the school before taking the job at Charleston.

Charleston finished the 2023-24 season with a 27-8 record and fell to Alabama 109-96 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last week.

Louisville fired Payne earlier this month after two disappointing seasons with the program. The Cardinals finished 8-24 this season — doubling their number of victories after going 4-28 in Payne's first season. Payne finished with a 12-52 record at the school after he was hired in 2022 to replace former coach Chris Mack.

Kelsey coached under Mack while he was at Xavier. Mack started as an assistant with the Musketeers in 2004 before being promoted to the head man 2009 — the same year Kelsey joined the staff.