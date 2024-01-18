Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Loyola Chi. and Massachusetts will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Loyola Chi. leads 43-40 over Massachusetts.

If Loyola Chi. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Massachusetts will have to make due with an 11-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-5, Loyola Chi. 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Gentile Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Loyola Chi. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Saint Joseph's typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Loyola Chi. proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Hawks.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayden Dawson, who scored 20 points. Dawson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Saturday hardly resembled the 69-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Minutemen took a 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Massachusetts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Massachusetts got a solid performance out of Josh Cohen, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Minutemen, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-5.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. came out on top in a nail-biter against Massachusetts in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 64-62. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does Massachusetts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Massachusetts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.