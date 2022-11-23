Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Loyola Marymount

Current Records: Morgan State 2-4; Loyola Marymount 4-2

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will take on the Loyola Marymount Lions at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

Morgan State came up short against the Queens University Royals on Sunday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Loyola Marymount sidestepped the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for a 77-75 win. Among those leading the charge for Loyola Marymount was guard Chance Stephens, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Morgan State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bears are now 2-4 while the Lions sit at a mirror-image 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Morgan State enters the contest with 12.5 steals per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. But Loyola Marymount ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.2 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.38

Odds

The Lions are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Loyola Marymount and Morgan State both have one win in their last two games.