Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Manhattan

Current Records: Northeastern 0-4; Manhattan 1-2

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies are favored to win for the first time this season. They will square off against the Manhattan Jaspers at noon ET Thursday at Copper Box Arena. Manhattan will be strutting in after a win while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Northeastern just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 76-48 defeat to the Syracuse Orange. Northeastern was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Manhattan took their game at home last Friday with ease, bagging an 86-39 win over the Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins.

Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Huskies are now 0-4 while the Jaspers sit at 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is 21st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 19 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.