While Kentucky has the most wins in NCAA Tournament history and Duke has the best all-time win percentage, Nebraska can make a claim for being the worst team come March Madness. The Cornhuskers enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket with an 0-7 all-time tourney record, making them the only Power-6 school never to collect a March Madness victory. However, the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024 presents another opportunity for 8-seed Nebraska, which has an experienced coach as Fred Hoiberg made a Sweet 16 while at the helm at Iowa State.

Nebraska faces No. 9 Texas A&M on Friday in what used to be a classic Big 12 rivalry. The Cornhuskers knocked off Purdue during the regular season, when the latter was ranked No. 1 in the country, but this game seems an even more monumental task given their history. Can a university rich in sports tradition finally have a reason to celebrate on the hardwood during the March Madness bracket 2024? Before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket 2024, be sure to see the 2024 March Madness bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets in three of the past five tournaments. In an upset-laden 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model was all over UConn's shocking Final Four run as a 4-seed. It went an amazing 23-9 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

There's no reason to rely on luck when there's proven technology to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, with the 2024 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in. You can only see it over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket picks

One of the Midwest Region picks from the model: No. 3 seed Creighton goes on a surprise run to the Final Four. The Bluejays are one of eight teams to rank in the top 25 in both KenPom's offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. They have incredible balance with three players averaging at least 17.1 points per game and an experienced leader as coach Greg McDermott is in his 12th NCAA Tournament. The team also has incredible metrics on both ends of the floor, and both inside and outside of the arc.

On offense, Creighton ranks third nationally with 60.6% shooting on 2-point attempts, while ranking sixth with 10.6 made 3-pointers per game. So, it has multiple avenues to get points on the board, while it also defends all over the court. Creighton ranks in the top 25 of the nation in terms of 2-point defense (45.7% allowed) and 3-point defense (5.8 made 3-pointers allowed). With wins over 1-seed UConn and 2-seed Marquette, Creighton has shown it can beat anyone as the model likes its path to its first Final Four.

Another surprise: No. 5 Gonzaga gets past No. 4 Kansas in the second round of the Midwest. Kansas is the only school with two Wooden Award finalists, but one of those, Kevin McCullar Jr., has been ruled out for the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament due to a knee injury. Kansas played six games without McCullar this season and averaged 10 fewer points than the 26 games they played with him.

Gonzaga has few questions offensively. The Zags have the 17th-lowest turnover rate in the nation, and those extra possessions on offense allow Graham Ike to dominate in the paint. The Wyoming transfer has effectively replaced Drew Timme and is scoring 16.5 points per game on over 60% shooting. Meanwhile, Creighton transfer Ryan Nembhard had a 30-point game in last year's tournament and enters this year's with three straight double-digit assist games. You can see the model's 2024 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2024 NCAA bracket predictions



Who wins every tournament-defining matchup, and which teams will make surprising runs through the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket? With the model's track record of calling bracket-busting upsets, you'll want to see which stunners it's calling this year before locking in any 2024 NCAA bracket picks.

So what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket, and which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to see which region the 1- and 3-seeds go down in flames before the Elite Eight, and which region features a 4-seed in the Final Four, all from the model that has beaten 92% of bracket players three of the last five tournaments.