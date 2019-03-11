Marques Bolden injury update: Duke center to miss ACC Tournament due to knee injury, Coach K says
Bolden sustained the injury over the weekend against North Carolina
Duke big man Marques Bolden will miss the ACC Tournament this week due to a knee injury he sustained Saturday in the opening minutes against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.
"There's no way Marques will be ready for the ACC Tournament," Krzyzewski said via GoDuke.com. "Whatever grade [the sprain] is, he's not going to be well in one week. We'll see."
Bolden was knocked out of the game with 17:26 remaining in the opening half Saturday when he chased down a block, successfully swatted a shot attempt at the rim, but landed awkwardly and immediately came up grimacing in pain. Bolden lay there for minutes before being helped off the floor.
In the aftermath of the game, Krzyzewski wasn't sure about a recovery timetable or the degree of the sprain, but did report that it was an MCL sprain and not anything related to an ACL.
Bolden has been a huge part of Duke's frontcourt rotation this season, so his absence, however long, is notable. A 6-11 junior, he's averaging career highs in minutes played (19.5), points scored (5.8), shots blocked (1.8) and rebounds (4.7) per game.
Duke is expected to get injured forward Zion Williamson back for the ACC Tournament if there's a bright spot for the Blue Devils -- Williamson was injured in the first UNC game, and has been out more than two weeks -- but it's notable that Duke, considered the most talented team in the sport, may not be at full strength as it gears up for a run at the NCAA championship.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 tourneys, 6 chances to win. Play Conference Brackets now!
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
UCLA is the biggest job available as of now, but will it stay that way for long?
-
UA's Miller clarifies emotional sendoff
Miller sounded as if he was saying tootles to the Wildcats fanbase this weekend
-
Top Picks: Conference tourney week hype
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
KU's Vick won't return this season
Vick has been away from the team since early February on a leave of absence
-
Iona vs. Monmouth odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Iona vs. Monmouth 10,000 times.
-
Hofstra vs. Delaware odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Hofstra vs. Delaware 10,000 times