Marques Bolden injury update: Duke center to miss ACC Tournament due to knee injury, Coach K says

Duke big man Marques Bolden will miss the ACC Tournament this week due to a knee injury he sustained Saturday in the opening minutes against North Carolina, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday.

"There's no way Marques will be ready for the ACC Tournament," Krzyzewski said via GoDuke.com. "Whatever grade [the sprain] is, he's not going to be well in one week. We'll see."

Bolden was knocked out of the game with 17:26 remaining in the opening half Saturday when he chased down a block, successfully swatted a shot attempt at the rim, but landed awkwardly and immediately came up grimacing in pain. Bolden lay there for minutes before being helped off the floor.

More angles of the Marques Bolden injury. Did not look good. Prayers for the young man. pic.twitter.com/KDGKs9ke13 — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) March 9, 2019

In the aftermath of the game, Krzyzewski wasn't sure about a recovery timetable or the degree of the sprain, but did report that it was an MCL sprain and not anything related to an ACL.

Bolden has been a huge part of Duke's frontcourt rotation this season, so his absence, however long, is notable. A 6-11 junior, he's averaging career highs in minutes played (19.5), points scored (5.8), shots blocked (1.8) and rebounds (4.7) per game.

Duke is expected to get injured forward Zion Williamson back for the ACC Tournament if there's a bright spot for the Blue Devils -- Williamson was injured in the first UNC game, and has been out more than two weeks -- but it's notable that Duke, considered the most talented team in the sport, may not be at full strength as it gears up for a run at the NCAA championship.