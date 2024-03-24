Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Colorado 22-9, Marquette 23-8

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 12:10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Friday, Colorado's game was all tied up 45-45 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They skirted by Florida 102-100 thanks to a clutch jump shot from KJ Simpson with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Having forecasted a close victory for the Buffaloes, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Eddie Lampkin Jr., who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Simpson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Marquette earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They took down Western Kentucky 87-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kam Jones, who scored 28 points. Jones didn't help Marquette's cause all that much against UConn on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Tyler Kolek, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists.

Colorado has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 26-10 record this season. As for Marquette, their victory bumped their record up to 26-9.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 19-13-1 and Marquette is 6-6.

Odds

Marquette is a 3.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 147.5 points.

