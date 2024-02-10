Who's Playing

Current Records: St. John's 14-9, Marquette 17-5

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

St. John's has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

St. John's was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 85-57 win over the Blue Demons. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as St. John's did.

St. John's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 14 points. Jordan Dingle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Marquette put the finishing touches on their seventh blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 91-57 win over the Hoyas on the road. Winning may never get old, but Marquette sure is getting used to it with their sixth in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Kam Jones, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Kolek, who scored 17 points along with eight assists.

The Red Storm's victory bumped their record up to 14-9. As for the Golden Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-5 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: St. John's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marquette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given St. John's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

St. John's and the Golden Eagles were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in January, but the Red Storm came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Can St. John's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Marquette is a big 7.5-point favorite against St. John's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Marquette has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.