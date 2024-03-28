The second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles make their first Sweet 16 appearance in more than a decade when they take on the No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack in the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Marquette (27-9) last reached the Sweet 16 in 2013, defeating Miami (FL) to advance to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in school history. This year, the Golden Eagles cruised past Western Kentucky in the first round before edging Colorado 81-77 on Sunday. NC State (24-14) upset sixth-seeded Texas Tech 80-67 in the opening round before outlasting Oakland 79-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 7:09 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. NC State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before entering any NC State vs. Marquette picks, make sure you see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Marquette vs. NC State spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette vs. NC State over/under: 150.5 points

Marquette vs. NC State money line: Marquette -288, NC State +231

NCSU: 17-18-2 ATS this season

MAR: 21-14-1 ATS this season

Why Marquette can cover

Tyler Kolek hasn't shown any rust in his return after missing the Golden Eagles' final six games prior to the NCAA Tournament with an oblique injury. The senior guard began March Madness with a double-double against the Hilltoppers, recording 18 points and 11 assists. Kolek was even more impressive in Marquette's second-round victory, registering a game-high 21 points and 11 assists for his eighth double-double of the season.

Five of the seven players who saw action on Sunday scored in double figures, including reserve guard Chase Ross. The sophomore came off the bench to go 5-for-6 from the field and finish with 12 points, one shy of his career high. Junior guard Kam Jones, who leads the Golden Eagles with an average of 17.1 points per game, scored 18 against the Buffaloes after producing a game-high 28 versus Western Kentucky. See which team to pick here.

Why NC State can cover

All five starters reached double digits in points for the Wolfpack in Saturday's triumph over Oakland. Senior forward DJ Burns Jr. led the charge with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Burns has scored 10 or more points in every game during NC State's current seven-game winning streak.

Senior guard Michael O'Connell added 12 points in the Wolfpack's second-round victory, while junior forward Mohamed Diarra recorded his sixth double-double of 2023-24 and fourth in five contests with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Diarra, who had 17 points and 12 boards against Texas Tech, has hit double figures in rebounds on 13 occasions this season. Junior forward Ben Middlebrooks is a dangerous weapon off the bench for NC State as he was 6-for-8 from the field and finished with a team-leading 21 points in the win over the Red Raiders. See which team to pick here.

