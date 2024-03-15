The No. 3 seed Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 7 seed Providence Friars are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden in the semifinals of the 2024 Big East Tournament. Marquette finished the regular season 23-8, while Providence finished the regular season 19-12. Marquette knocked off Villanova in the quarterfinals, while Providence upset Creighton to advance. Tyler Kolek (oblique) is questionable for Marquette. These teams split their two regular season matchups both straight up and against the spread.

The Golden Eagles are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Providence odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 137 points. Before entering any Marquette vs. Providence picks, you'll want to see the Big East Tournament predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Providence vs. Marquette. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Marquette vs. Providence spread: Marquette -4.5

Marquette vs. Providence over/under: 137 points

Marquette vs. Providence money line: Marquette -208, Providence +172

Marquette vs. Providence picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Marquette

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Marquette ultimately walked away with a 71-65 victory over a desperate Villanova squad in the quarterfinals. Marquette's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Stevie Mitchell, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kam Jones, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Jones leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game and he's hitting 41.1% from 3-point range. Kolek, the team's second-leading scorer (15 ppg), didn't play on Thursday but hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the Big East Tournament. See who to back here.

What you need to know about Providence

Meanwhile, Providence came out on top against Creighton in a 78-73 final in the quarterfinals. The Friars pulled the upset despite being 8.5-point underdogs. Providence got its victory thanks to several key players, but it was Devin Carter out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jayden Pierre was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven assists.

The Friars have several betting trends working in their favor. They are 11-4 against the spread in road or neutral-site games, 10-4 ATS as underdogs and 9-4 ATS against teams with a better than 65% win percentage. See who to back here.

How to make Marquette vs. Providence picks

The model has simulated Marquette vs. Providence 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Providence vs. Marquette, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's 28-18 on top-rated CBB spread picks this season.