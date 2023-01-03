The St. John's Red Storm look to stay hot on their home court when they take on the Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East Conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles (11-4, 3-1), who have won two in a row and five of six, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Red Storm (11-4, 1-3), who have dropped three in a row, are 8-1 on their home court in 2022-2023. Marquette defeated Villanova 68-66 on Saturday, while St. John's lost an 88-66 decision at Seton Hall that same day.

Tip-off from Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Marquette leads the all-time series 24-16, but St. John's holds a 9-8 edge in games played in Queens. The Golden Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Marquette vs. St. John's odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 157.

Marquette vs. St. John's spread: Marquette -2.5

Marquette vs. St. John's over/under: 157 points

Marquette vs. St. John's money line: Marquette -145, St. John's +125

MARQ: The Golden Eagles are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

SJU: The under is 7-1 in the Red Storm's last eight games following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points

Why Marquette can cover



The Golden Eagles have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by sophomore guard Kam Jones. In 15 games, all starts, Jones averages 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.9 minutes of action per game. He is connecting on 48.1% of his field goals, including 35.7% from 3-point range and 74.1% from the free-throw line. Jones has reached double figures in each of the last three games and in 13 of 15 overall. He scored a season-high 26 points in an 80-77 overtime loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 3.

Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has reached double-figure scoring in 10 games, and has registered one double-double. He scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in an 82-68 win over Chicago State on Nov. 26. He poured in a season-high 31 points in a 95-58 victory over Long Island University on Nov. 17. Against Seton Hall last Tuesday, Prosper scored 15 points, while grabbing four rebounds. He is averaging 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 starts on the year.

Why St. John's can cover

The Red Storm have not had many problems putting points on the board this season either and are led by senior center Joel Soriano. Soriano is coming off a 23-point, 11-rebound effort at Seton Hall on Saturday, his 12th double-double in 2022-2023. His top performance of the season may have been a 21-point, 19-rebound effort in a 78-70 win over Niagara on Nov. 26. For the year, Soriano averages 15.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Also off to a solid start is junior forward David Jones. He has registered four double-doubles on the year, including a 19-point, 10-rebound effort against No. 22 Xavier in an 84-79 loss on Wednesday. He followed that up with 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss at Seton Hall on Saturday. Jones averages 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals per game.

