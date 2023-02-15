Who's Playing
Xavier @ Marquette
Current Records: Xavier 19-6; Marquette 20-6
What to Know
The #11 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #16 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Golden Eagles and Xavier will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Marquette strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 89-75. Five players on Marquette scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Kolek (14), forward Oso Ighodaro (14), guard Kam Jones (14), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11), and guard Chase Ross (10).
Meanwhile, Xavier was close but no cigar last week as they fell 69-67 to the Butler Bulldogs. Guard Souley Boum wasn't much of a difference maker for the Musketeers; Boum played for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.
The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Marquette's win brought them up to 20-6 while Xavier's defeat pulled them down to 19-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the game boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. But Xavier is even better: they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $29.95
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marquette and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Xavier 80 vs. Marquette 76
- Jan 23, 2022 - Marquette 75 vs. Xavier 64
- Dec 18, 2021 - Xavier 80 vs. Marquette 71
- Mar 06, 2021 - Marquette 66 vs. Xavier 59
- Dec 20, 2020 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 88
- Jan 29, 2020 - Marquette 84 vs. Xavier 82
- Jan 15, 2020 - Marquette 85 vs. Xavier 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - Marquette 87 vs. Xavier 82
- Jan 06, 2019 - Marquette 70 vs. Xavier 52
- Jan 24, 2018 - Xavier 89 vs. Marquette 70
- Dec 27, 2017 - Xavier 91 vs. Marquette 87
- Mar 01, 2017 - Marquette 95 vs. Xavier 84
- Feb 18, 2017 - Marquette 83 vs. Xavier 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Marquette 82
- Jan 16, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Marquette 66