Who's Playing

Xavier @ Marquette

Current Records: Xavier 19-6; Marquette 20-6

What to Know

The #11 Marquette Golden Eagles and the #16 Xavier Musketeers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. The Golden Eagles and Xavier will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Marquette strolled past the Georgetown Hoyas with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 89-75. Five players on Marquette scored in the double digits: guard Tyler Kolek (14), forward Oso Ighodaro (14), guard Kam Jones (14), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (11), and guard Chase Ross (10).

Meanwhile, Xavier was close but no cigar last week as they fell 69-67 to the Butler Bulldogs. Guard Souley Boum wasn't much of a difference maker for the Musketeers; Boum played for 32 minutes with 4-for-14 shooting and four turnovers.

The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (13-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marquette's win brought them up to 20-6 while Xavier's defeat pulled them down to 19-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Marquette comes into the game boasting the fifth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.90%. But Xavier is even better: they enter the contest with a 50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $29.95

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Musketeers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marquette and Xavier both have eight wins in their last 16 games.