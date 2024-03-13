Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Rutgers 15-16, Maryland 15-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Rutgers and Maryland are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center in a Big Ten postseason contest. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Rutgers managed to keep up with Ohio State until halftime on Sunday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Scarlet Knights suffered a bruising 73-51 defeat at the hands of the Buckeyes. Rutgers found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.8% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Maryland on Sunday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Nittany Lions on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jahmir Young, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Scarlet Knights have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Terrapins, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

Rutgers lost to Maryland on the road by a decisive 63-46 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Can Rutgers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.