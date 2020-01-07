Maryland vs. Ohio State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Maryland

Current Records: Ohio State 11-3; Maryland 12-2

What to Know

The #11 Ohio State Buckeyes are 1-6 against the #12 Maryland Terrapins since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Tuesday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. OSU's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Maryland hopes will continue.

The point spread favored the Buckeyes last week, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for OSU as they fell 61-57 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio State's loss came about despite a quality game from F Kaleb Wesson, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Maryland greeted the new year with a 75-59 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. Maryland got double-digit scores from four players: F Jalen Smith (19), G Anthony Cowan Jr. (13), G Aaron Wiggins (13), and G Darryl Morsell (12).

Maryland's victory lifted them to 12-2 while Ohio State's defeat dropped them down to 11-3. We'll see if Maryland can repeat their recent success or if OSU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won six out of their last seven games against Ohio State.