We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs are set to tip at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 12-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while SMU is 10-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Tigers have won and covered the spread in the last three head-to-head meetings between these two conference rivals.

However, Memphis is only 6-8 against the number this season, while SMU is 8-5 against the spread. The Tigers are favored by 7 points in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds, and the over/under is 149.5 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 season on a 101-66 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 11-4 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Memphis vs. SMU spread: Memphis -7

Memphis vs. SMU over/under: 149.5 points

Memphis vs. SMU money line: Memphis: -304, SMU: +242

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis enters Sunday's matchup on a six-game winning streak. The Tigers skirted by the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 78-75 on Thursday. Jaykwon Walton and Nae'Qwan Tomlin were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former scored 11 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals and the latter finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

David Jones also had 17 points and eight rebounds in the victory and the former DePaul and St. John's forward is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game this season. The Tigers are limiting opponents to just 41.3% shooting and 28.5% from beyond the 3-point line during their current winning streak.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU extended its winning streak to four games with a 66-54 win over the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday. SMU got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Samuell Williamson out in front who scored 12 points while grabbing six rebounds. Another player making an enormous impact was Tyreek Smith, who scored nine points while pulling down 11 rebounds.

Rob Lanier's squad ranks 10th in the nation in points per game allowed (61.6) and second in field-goal percentage defense (36.2%). However, the Mustangs have allowed 83.3 points per game during their current three-game losing streak against Memphis.

