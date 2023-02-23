An AAC battle has the Memphis Tigers (20-7) going on the road to match up against the Wichita State Shockers (14-12) on Thursday night. Memphis had its three-game win streak come to an end. On Feb. 19, the Tigers lost to No. 2 Houston 72-64. Meanwhile, Wichita State has won three of its last four games, including two straight. On Feb. 16, the Shockers beat Temple 79-65.

Tipoff from Charles Koch Arena in Wichita is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Tigers -2

Memphis vs. Wichita State over/under: 147.5 points

Memphis vs. Wichita State money line: Tigers -135, Shockers +115

MEM: Tigers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four road games

WICH: Over is 11-0 in Shockers' last 11 overall

Why Memphis can cover



Senior guard Kendric Davis is a poised and patient playmaker in the backcourt. The Texas native currently leads the AAC in both scoring (21.3) and assists (5.8). He's scored at least 23 points in four of his last six games. On Feb. 8, Davis notched 23 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Senior guard Keonte Kennedy is another scoring threat for the Tigers. Kennedy owns good quickness and a reliable jumper to space the floor. The Texas native is second on the team in 3-point percentage (38.1) with 9.2 points per game. He's scored in double figures in six of his last nine outings. On Feb. 4, Kennedy dropped 16 points and made four 3-pointers.

Why Wichita State can cover

Junior guard Jaykwon Walton is a lengthy scoring threat. Walton has showcased his ability to score from all three levels and be a consistent rebounder. The Georgia native leads the team in points (14.4) with 5.3 rebounds per game. He's also knocking down 39% of his 3-point attempts. In his last outing, he totaled 21 points, four rebounds and went 5-of-7 from deep.

Senior guard Craig Porter Jr. impacts the game in a variety of different ways. Porter Jr. is always fighting to secure boards and has good court vision to find open teammates. The Indiana native is ranked fifth in the conference in assists (4.2) with 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. On Feb. 12, he finished 22 points, four rebounds and six assists.

