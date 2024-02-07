Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: Furman 12-11, Mercer 10-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

What to Know

Mercer is 0-10 against the Paladins since December of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Mercer proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 90-69 margin over the Keydets.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Furman on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 89-87. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (82), Furman still had to take the loss.

The Bears' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-13. As for the Paladins, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-11.

Mercer ended up a good deal behind the Paladins when the teams last played back in March of 2023, losing 73-58. Will Mercer have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Furman has won all of the games they've played against Mercer in the last 5 years.