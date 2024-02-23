Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Merrimack and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 33-25 lead against St. Francis.

Merrimack entered the match having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will St. Francis step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: St. Francis 8-18, Merrimack 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis is 1-7 against the Warriors since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lawler Arena. St. Francis is no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

St. Francis lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 93-74 punch to the gut against the Knights. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for St. Francis in their matchups with the Knights: they've now lost three in a row.

Even though they lost, St. Francis smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FDU only pulled down nine offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came tearing into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took down the Sharks 83-68.

The Red Flash have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Warriors, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season.

St. Francis is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep St. Francis' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs the Warriors over their last eight matchups.

St. Francis might still be hurting after the devastating 74-55 defeat they got from the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 13-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack has won 7 out of their last 8 games against St. Francis.