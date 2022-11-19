Who's Playing

Providence @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Providence 3-0; Miami (Fla.) 3-0

What to Know

The Providence Friars will square off against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Providence's way against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Tuesday as they made off with a 100-76 win. The Friars relied on the efforts of guard Bryce Hopkins, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Clifton Moore, who had 16 points along with eight boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They put the hurt on the Florida A&M Rattlers with a sharp 87-61 victory. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to forward Norchad Omier, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. With both Providence and Miami (Fla.) swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.