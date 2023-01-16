Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Syracuse 12-6; Miami (Fla.) 14-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Syracuse Orange will be on the road. The Orange and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Watsco Center. 'Cuse lost both of their matches to the Hurricanes last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday 'Cuse proved too difficult a challenge. 'Cuse managed a 78-73 victory over Notre Dame. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: forward Chris Bell (17), forward Maliq Brown (15), guard Judah Mintz (14), and center Jesse Edwards (13). Bell hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Tech Hokies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Chris Bell's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 83-81 to the NC State Wolfpack. Guard Nijel Pack had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

The Orange are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with 'Cuse, who are 9-9 against the spread.

Syracuse's win lifted them to 12-6 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 14-3. In Syracuse's win, Maliq Brown had 15 points along with six rebounds and Jesse Edwards dropped a double-double on 15 boards and 13 points in addition to four blocks. We'll see if the Hurricanes have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against Syracuse.