Juwan Howard has been fired as Michigan's men's head basketball coach, the school announced on Friday.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Howard went 82-67 in five years and made two NCAA Tournaments.

