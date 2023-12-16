Halftime Report

Michigan State needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They are fully in control with a 45-17 lead over Baylor.

Michigan State already has four blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Baylor 9-0, Michigan State 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Baylor Bears in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Little Caesars Arena. Baylor does have the home-court advantage, but Michigan State is expected to win by 3.5 points.

The point spread may have favored Michigan State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers. Michigan State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Malik Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of A.J. Hoggard, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baylor put another one in the bag last Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 78-60 victory over the Pirates.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than RayJ Dennis, who scored 17 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Ja'Kobe Walter was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

The Spartans now have a losing record at 4-5. As for the Bears, they pushed their record up to 9-0 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Michigan State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Baylor is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Michigan State in the last 7 years.

Nov 26, 2021 - Baylor 75 vs. Michigan State 58

Nov 24, 2016 - Baylor 73 vs. Michigan State 58

Injury Report for Michigan State

Jaxon Kohler: out (Foot)

Injury Report for Baylor