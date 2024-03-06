Who's Playing

Northwestern Wildcats @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Northwestern 20-9, Michigan State 17-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 6th at Breslin Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Michigan State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 80-74 to the Boilermakers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Michigan State in their matchups with Purdue: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Malik Hall, who scored 12 points. Jaden Akins was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Northwestern unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawkeyes. Northwestern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like Northwestern, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Boo Buie led the charge by going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 7 assists. Buie didn't help Northwestern's cause all that much against Maryland on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Brooks Barnhizer, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Spartans' defeat dropped their record down to 17-12. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Northwestern struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 8.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Northwestern.

Odds

Michigan State is a big 9-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.