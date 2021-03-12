Michigan State basketball will continue its sponsorship deal with Rocket Mortgage, but will not be changing its name as a result. After the deal was announced Thursday, the school announced in a press release that along with it being a five-year contract, the team "will now be known throughout the Breslin Center as, 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.'"
But on Friday, the Spartans released a statement clarifying that the team would not actually be changing its name and that, actually, this deal is very normal.
Statement from Michigan State Athletics pic.twitter.com/S6zjSGZatv— Spartan Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) March 12, 2021
In response to the announcement, a wave of criticism grew towards the Spartans and the "industry" of college athletics in general. One of the more notable critics included Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The congressman has recently introduced legislation allowing college athletes to make money from their names, images and likenesses.
This is not a joke. I thought it was, but it's not.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2021
The corruption of college sports is vomit inducing. Coaches can sign million dollars endorsement deals. College teams are now NAMED AFTER CORPORATIONS.
But god forbid we pay the athletes a dime. Because they're "amateurs". https://t.co/6oM664XBPZ
The very normal deal will begin during the 2021-22 athletic season and will include "considerable branding for Rocket Mortgage throughout the Breslin Center and Spartan Stadium." The connection is due in large part to how alumnus Dan Gilbert -- best known as the Cavaliers owner and Comic Sans aficionado -- is the co-founder of Quicken Loans and Rocket Mortgage. Gilbert is also the namesake of The Gilbert Pavilion at the Breslin Center.