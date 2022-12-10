Who's Playing

Brown @ Michigan State

Current Records: Brown 6-4; Michigan State 6-4

What to Know

The Brown Bears are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Michigan State Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Jack Breslin Student Events Center.

Brown escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Rhode Island Rams by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58. The Bears' Kino Lilly Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, MSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, winning 67-58. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard A.J. Hoggard, who had 23 points in addition to six boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 6-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.