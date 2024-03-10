Michigan State will be trying to add another key Big Ten victory to its résumé when it travels to Indiana in the final game of the regular season on CBS.

The Spartans are looking to secure their 26th consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament and currently sit on the No. 9 line in the latest Bracketology by CBS Sports' Jerry Palm. Michigan State has lost three of its last four games ahead of its showdown with IU.

Indiana made headlines earlier this week when it was reported that coach Mike Woodson would return for the 2024-25 season. The Hoosiers sit at 17-13 and 9-10 in Big Ten conference play heading into the regular season finale.

The Hoosiers have been on a hot streak - winning their last three games after a four-game skid - which included losses to Purdue, Northwestern, Nebraska and Penn State. This is the first and only matchup between the Big Ten foes this season.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana live

Date: Sunday, March 10 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Michigan State vs. Indiana prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Michigan State went cold at the worst possible time before they bounced back with a win over Northwestern earlier this week. The Spartans appear to be on the right side of the bubble with just over a week until Selection Sunday. It would take a loss against Indiana and an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament to miss out on the Big Dance. Look for MSU to stay in control and record a statement win on the road. Prediction: Michigan State -3.5

