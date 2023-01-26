Who's Playing

Iowa @ Michigan State

Current Records: Iowa 12-7; Michigan State 13-7

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans haven't won a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. MSU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday was not particularly close, with MSU falling 82-69. Michigan State's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Joey Hauser, who had 22 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Iowa and the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa falling 93-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for the Hawkeyes was the play of forward Kris Murray, who had 22 points in addition to seven boards.

The losses put MSU at 13-7 and Iowa at 12-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: MSU is 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Iowa enters the game with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State and Iowa both have five wins in their last ten games.