Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The Spartans will try to take advantage of a depleted opponent and sweep the season series when No. 14 Michigan State (16-5, 8-2) travels to face the Wisconsin Badgers (12-9, 5-5) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday. Michigan State defeated Wisconsin 67-55 on Jan. 17, and this time the Badgers will be without guards Brad Davison (suspension) and second-leading scorer Kobe King (transfer). The Spartans expect a big game from star guard Cassius Winston and they can usually count on one from Xavier Tillman as well. Michigan State has won two in a row, while Wisconsin comes in on a two-game losing streak.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. The Spartans are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 130.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread: Spartans -5.5

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin over-under: 130

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin money line: Spartans -254, Badgers +205

MSU: Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown are each 6-for-12 on 3-pointers over the last five games.

WISC: F Nate Reuvers blocks 2.7 shots per game at home.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread in conference games, and Winston and Tillman are a formidable duo. Winston leads the team in points (18) and assists (5.9) per game, while Tillman is the top rebounder (9.9) and scores 13.8. Tillman is the defensive force, averaging 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.

The Spartans, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Saturday games, also have depth, with forwards Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown combining for 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. Rocket Watts and Marcus Bingham provide energy whether starting or off the bench. Winston, Henry and Brown all shoot better than 35 percent on 3-pointers, led by Winston's 38.6 (44 of 114).

Why Wisconsin can cover

Even so, the Spartans aren't a lock to cover the Michigan State vs. Wisconsin spread. The home team is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between the teams, and Wisconsin's strength is in its frontcourt. Forward Nate Reuvers does everything for the Badgers, with team highs in scoring (13.8) and rebounds (5.1). The 6-foot-11 junior also blocks 2.1 shots per game and shoots 31.3 percent from 3-point range.

Guard Darius Trice and forward Micah Potter are expected to take on bigger roles for the Badgers, who have covered the spread in their past four Saturday games. Trice runs the point and averages 3.5 assists, and he hits 36.2 percent from long range, while Potter is the team's top rebounder at 5.5 per game and chips in 9.3 points. The Badgers allow just 61.4 points per game.

