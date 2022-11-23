Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Michigan

Current Records: Jackson State 0-3; Michigan 4-1

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jackson State Tigers at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Crisler Center. Michigan should still be feeling good after a win, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Wolverines sidestepped the Ohio Bobcats for a 70-66 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Bobcats made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Michigan can attribute much of their success to center Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Jackson State as they fell 94-91 to the Little Rock Trojans on Sunday.

This next game looks promising for Michigan, who are favored by a full 22 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Wolverines are now 4-1 while the Tigers sit at 0-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Michigan is 51st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 27th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 22-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.