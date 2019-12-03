Michigan vs. Louisville odds: 2019 ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions from proven model

Louisville aims to prove it's worthy of the No. 1 ranking when the Cardinals host the country's most surprising team, the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines, on Tuesday night. It's all part of the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Louisville relies on a strong inside-outside game based around forwards Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton, while Michigan has been getting it done with its outside shooting. The last time these teams met was in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, where the seventh-seeded Wolverines pulled off a 73-69 upset against No. 2 seed Louisville. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Louisville. The Cardinals are five-point favorites in the latest Louisville vs. Michigan odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 139. Before considering your Michigan vs. Louisville picks, look at the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Louisville vs. Michigan spread: Cardinals -5

Louisville vs. Michigan over-under: 139

Louisville vs. Michigan money line: Cardinals -230, Wolverines +185

LOU: F Dwayne Sutton is shooting 71.8 percent from the floor (12th in the nation).

MICH: G Zavier SImpson leads the nation with 9.7 assists per game.

The model knows Nwora is one of the nation's premier scorers, averaging 21.9 points for the Wolverines, who are 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games against Big Ten teams. The junior also chips in 6.9 rebounds, but most of the work inside is done by Sutton and 7-foot-1 center Steven Enoch. Those two combine to grab 16.3 rebounds per game.

Guards Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry also are key pieces for the Cardinals, with McMahon shooting 53.8 percent from three-point range and Perry distributing the ball and averaging 5.7 assists. McMahon has made 21-of-39 attempts from beyond the arc, while Nwora has made 20-of-40. Guard Lamarr Kimble, a transfer from Saint Joseph's, averages 18.3 minutes per game, adding 5.1 points and 3.9 assists.

But just because the Cardinals are the nation's No. 1 team doesn't mean they will cover the Michigan vs. Louisville spread in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019.

The Wolverines are 20-9 against the spread in their last 29 road games and have been shooting lights-out so far this season. Michigan has four players shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc, led by top scorer Isaiah Livers at 51.2, He is one of four players averaging more than 12 points, leading the team at 17.0.

Guards Eli Brooks, Zavier Simpson and David DeJulius are providing strong play for the Wolverines. Brooks has made half of his 32 three-point attempts and scores 12.9 points per game, while Simpson averages 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. Jon Teske, a 7-foot-1 center, scores 13.3 points and grabs 9.7 rebounds a game.

