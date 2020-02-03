Mississippi State vs. Tennessee: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Tennessee 12-8; Mississippi State 13-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MSU beat the Florida Gators 78-71 on Tuesday. MSU can attribute much of their success to forward Reggie Perry, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Robert Woodard II, who had 16 points.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 63-58 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Tennessee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Jordan Bowden had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

MSU is now 13-7 while the Volunteers sit at 12-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU enters the matchup with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But Tennessee is even better: they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.1 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.75

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last seven games against Mississippi State.