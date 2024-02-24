Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-22, Murray State 11-17

What to Know

Murray State is 3-0 against the Beacons since December of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Salukis. Murray State has struggled against the Salukis recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Nick Ellington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their ninth straight defeat. Their painful 83-64 defeat to the Sycamores might stick with them for a while. Valparaiso found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Isaiah Stafford, who scored 23 points. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Jerome Palm was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Valparaiso struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Racers dropped their record down to 11-17 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Beacons, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-22.

Looking ahead, Murray State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Murray State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Everything came up roses for Murray State against the Beacons in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 78-50 win. Will Murray State repeat their success, or do the Beacons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Murray State is a big 13-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Murray State has won all of the games they've played against Valparaiso in the last 2 years.