NBA Draft 2018: Michigan big man Moe Wagner announces plans to leave early, go pro

Michigan star Moe Wagner, one of the most recognizable faces of this year's NCAA Tournament due to his rise to stardom in the national spotlight, is leaving school early and entering the 2018 NBA Draft. Wagner announced his intentions in a Players' Tribune article on Saturday morning.

Wagner just completed his junior season with the Wolverines in which he led them in scoring (14.6 ppg) and rebound (7.1 rpg). He also shot 39 percent from 3-point range, and was the face of Michigan's NCAA Tournament run, which ultimately ended in a title-losing loss to Villanova.

"This wasn't an easy decision for me," Wagner wrote in his piece for the Players' Tribune. "I know people always say that, and maybe it sounds like they don't 100% mean it. But I'm telling you guys -- the idea of leaving Michigan, of leaving this community, is really tough. This place has really started to feel like home."

With Wagner's ability to stretch the floor by knocking down 3-pointers and his mobility as a 6-foot-11 versatile center, he could find himself as a mid to late first round draft selection for a team looking to nab a serviceable big man with tremendous upside.