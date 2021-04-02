The NCAA released a Women's Final Four promotional video on Thursday, but there was one obvious element missing: the Arizona Wildcats. The NCAA did not include the team in the video, even though they are in the Final Four. The video highlighted the three other teams still alive in the tournament -- South Carolina, Stanford and UConn -- but not Arizona.

Arizona players were not happy with being left out of the video.

"I rewatched it a couple of times. It was frustrating. I definitely took it as a sign of disrespect," Arizona guard Aari McDonald told ESPN.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes added that the team deserves just as much recognition as the other three Final Four teams.

"Those are things that get missed, sometimes, and shouldn't be. Because there are four teams that have worked really hard to get here. Stuff like that shouldn't happen," Barnes said.

According to ESPN, Arizona was told their absence in the video was not intentional. The NCAA apologized to the team and said once they realized the error, the video was deleted.

"We will continue to work hard to recognize all four of the Women's Final Four teams for their incredible runs and remarkable seasons," an NCAA spokeswoman said in a statement.

Arizona will face UConn on Friday at 9:30 p.m with a spot in the championship game on the line.