Friday's Sweet 16 action brings four blockbuster matchups as the NCAA Tournament bracket is cut down to just eight teams by the end of the day. A pair of No. 1 seeds will be part of the fray, as will the only double-digit seed left in the bracket.

The night begins in the South Regional with No. 11 seed NC State taking on No. 2 seed Marquette on CBS. The Wolfpack have won seven games in a row since closing the regular season with four consecutive losses. But their improbable run will meet strong resistance against the high-powered Golden Eagles. In the Midwest Regional, No. 1 seed Purdue will try and beat No. 5 seed Gonzaga for the second time this season after beating the Bulldogs 73-63 on Nov. 20.

In the late-night window, No. 1 seed Houston will square off with No. 4 seed Duke in South Regional action. It will be a battle between the Cougars' physicality and the Blue Devils' immense talent. Finally, No. 2 seed Tennessee and superstar wing Dalton Knecht will square off with No. 3 seed Creighton in the Midwest Region to cap the action. The Big East vs. SEC battle will be worth staying up late to watch.

Do you want to print out a bracket? We'll keep it updated, but just know you can always come right back here to print out a bracket to fill in for the 2024 Big Dance.

You never know when you'll need another one.

The best four-day run on the sports calendar.

CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice.

With Selection Sunday now in the books, here is a completed bracket for you to fill out with your picks, upsets and Cinderella choices.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Expanded coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues all month long on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

