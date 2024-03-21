Look at this beautiful thing. We're at a symmetrically perfect 64 teams now. I call it the Goldilocks Zone. The NCAA Tournament as it should be. Not 68. DEFINITELY not more than 68. This event is at its nirvana with 64 teams, and before that first of the first round games tips.

But tip it will, and that's coming at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS on Thursday with No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State in a battle of MSUs.

Have you made your picks? Do you want to print out a bracket? Do you want to print out five brackets? Do you want to print out 50 brackets? That's what this page is for and why you're here. Bookmark this puppy. We'll keep it updated, but just know you can always come right back here to print out a BLANK bracket for the 2024 Big Dance.

You never know when you'll need another one.

The only thing more important than saving this page is making sure you're stocked up on ink cartridges and toner. Don't slack! Get it taken care of and sit back and enjoy the best four-day run on the sports calendar.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new Nissan Rogue and Final Four® trips!

CBS Sports has a variety of methods in which you can view the bracket on the device of your choice, and you absolutely want to make sure you join our Bracket Games where you can compete against the public or create a bracket group to battle your family, friends and/or co-workers.

With Selection Sunday now in the books, here is a completed bracket for you to fill out with your picks, upsets and Cinderella choices.

Click here to enlarge and print the blank 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Expanded coverage of the 2024 NCAA Tournament continues all night Sunday and throughout the week on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports HQ, our free 24/7 news streaming service viewable on any streaming device.

CBS Sports and TNT Sports will combine to provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Basketball competition officially tips Tuesday night on truTV with the First Four contested in Dayton, Ohio. The four final tournament seeds will look to play their way into the primary 64-team field with first-round action starting just days later.

Get every pick, every play, every upset and fill out your bracket with our help! Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will make and break your bracket, and who will cut down the nets, all from the model that beat over 92% of CBS Sports brackets players three of the last five years.