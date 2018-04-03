NCAA Championship 2018 Michigan vs. Villanova: Moe Wagner, Omari Spellman get chippy, get technicals
Wagner was hit with two fouls in a devastating sequence for Michigan
SAN ANTONIO --Monday night's title game has been nothing if not chippy and physical. Midway through the second half after Michigan's Moritz Wagner was whistled for an offensive foul, he turned around and instigated contact with Villanova's Omari Spellman.
Both were hit with technicals. And worse for Michigan: it was Wagner's third foul, putting the Wolverines' best player in foul trouble in crunch time.
Wagner showed a little frustration in part because of being called for an offensive foul, but there's clearly an angst building within him, too. He scored 11 of Michigan's first 21 points and was the catalyst for his team jumping on Villanova early in the first half, but the Wildcats' adjustments have kept him -- along with Michigan -- largely in check.
The Wildcats appear to be well on their way to a second national championship in three seasons.
