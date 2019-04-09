NCAA championship 2019: Chiefs' Travis Kelce chugs beer while Patrick Mahomes cheers Texas Tech

It's unclear whether Kelce was playing a drinking game, but either way he was a winner

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL has a Gronkowski-sized void of partying tight ends that Chiefs pass-catcher Travis Kelce seems ready, willing and capable to fill.

The Kansas City star was caught at Monday night's NCAA championship game -- seemingly by choice -- chugging a beer on live television. And he did so all while his quarterback, 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, cheered on his alma mater Texas Tech in its eventual 85-77 defeat to Virginia. 

Kelce polished off the entire drink before cameras turned back to the court.

Kelce has no direct ties to Texas Tech -- he was there to support his gunslinging teammate Mahomes -- but that extra liquid courage should help ease the pain of the Red Raiders' devastating loss it must now deal with.  

The chug that made Kelce the toast of the town did not go unnoticed by the watchful eyes of people on Twitter, who made quite the stir about the most viral moment of championship Monday. 

