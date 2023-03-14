Houston looked to be the top overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket going into last Sunday's AAC Final against Memphis. Even without leading scorer Marcus Sasser (groin), the Cougars were favored. However, after a 75-65 loss, Alabama overtook Houston as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 March Madness bracket. Sasser's injury raises doubts as to whether the Cougars can make the Final Four in their home city at the end of the 2023 NCAA basketball bracket.

If Sasser regains his health in time for the second round of the 2023 NCAA bracket and beyond, only Big 12 Tournament champion and No. 2 seed Texas could be a legitimate threat to the Cougars.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times.

It knows how to spot an upset as well.

2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

A matchup to watch in the Midwest Region is between the No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 9 Auburn Tigers. The game will be played in Birmingham, about two hours from Auburn's campus, which means a pro-Tigers crowd will likely be in attendance. Iowa's strength is its offense (80.6 points per game), while Auburn is bolstered by its defense (67.1 points per game). The likely key to Iowa's success is forward Kris Murray, who averages 20.4 points and has scored over that number in 15 of Iowa's 32 games.

Also in the Midwest, No. 5 Miami takes on No. 12 Drake in a game that should be one of the popular 2023 NCAA Tournament upset picks. If Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier is unable to play due to injury, the Bulldogs might have an advantage in the paint. Omier has averaged 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Miami and is the team's third leading scorer behind guards Isaiah Wong (16.2 points per game) and Jordan Miller (15.3).

Another Midwest Regional battle to watch is No. 7 seed Texas A&M against No. 10 seed Penn State. The Nittany Lions were a bubble team at the end of the regular season, but they left no doubt by winning three games in three days in the Big Ten Tournament. They ultimately came up short against top-seeded Purdue in Sunday's title game, but they covered the 7.5-point spread. Texas A&M won eight of its final nine games en route to a second-place finish in the SEC and lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament title game. The Aggies are led by sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, who averages 16.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. You can see how far all these teams go over at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

