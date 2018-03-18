NCAA Tournament conference standings: Big Ten looks strong with big games Sunday

Is your NCAA Tournament Bracket Busted? Our Round by Round game gives you a chance to start fresh. Sign up now!

One day after we were talking about the historic disappearance of the Pac-12 from this tournament, something else topped it. The ultimate topper. A 16-seed beat a No. 1. And not just any No. 1 – THE No. 1. Virginia fell to the University of Monumental Bracket Crashers 74-54 and became the first top seed to lose in the opening round of the tournament.

(Yes, I know, the school's real name is University of Maryland, Baltimore County, but I like my version better.)

The game was not as close as the score would indicate. The Retrievers didn't just win, they dominated. It tied the third worst loss by a No. 1 seed since seeding started in 1980. The two worse beatings ofa top seed happened in Elite Eight games. UCLA lost to 2-seed Indiana in 1992 by 27 and in 1998, 3rd seeded Utah beat Arizona by 25.

UMBC also set the record the largest margin of victory for a team seeded 14 or below. Virginia had not given up more than 68 points since a 78-71 win over UNC Wilmington in the opening round of last year's tournament.

And here's a weird twist -- Virginia is actually a little closer to Pittsburgh than Charlotte, but chose to play in Charlotte instead. As the overall No. 1, the Cavaliers did get to make that choice. Had they played in Pittsburgh instead, they would have likely gotten to play Radford instead. They did not get assigned a play-in game winner because the committee tries to keep them as close to Dayton as possible, with one playing on Thursday and one on Friday.

As far as the conference standings thus far, the Big Ten, maligned during the regular season, must feel pretty good about its start even with Ohio State knocked off by Gonzaga. But Sunday brings big matchups for Purdue (the East's No. 2 seed vs. No. 10 Butler) and Michigan State (the Midwest's No. 3 vs. No. 11 Syracuse).

NCAA Tournament conference standings through March 16

*Note - single bid conferences are only listed if their teams won a game.